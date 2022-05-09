Desjardins Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Uni-Select in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Desjardins also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

UNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Uni-Select in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Uni-Select presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.07.

UNS stock opened at C$28.13 on Monday. Uni-Select has a 1 year low of C$12.33 and a 1 year high of C$33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.41. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,081.92.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$504.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$495.37 million.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

