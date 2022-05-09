Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) is one of 63 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Dolphin Entertainment to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dolphin Entertainment $35.73 million -$6.46 million -3.99 Dolphin Entertainment Competitors $686.58 million $58.98 million 25.87

Dolphin Entertainment’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dolphin Entertainment. Dolphin Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Dolphin Entertainment has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dolphin Entertainment’s rivals have a beta of 1.24, suggesting that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.6% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolphin Entertainment -18.09% -11.61% -4.98% Dolphin Entertainment Competitors -21.29% -66.49% -2.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolphin Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dolphin Entertainment Competitors 269 1018 1541 82 2.49

Dolphin Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 223.45%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 33.51%. Given Dolphin Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dolphin Entertainment is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Dolphin Entertainment rivals beat Dolphin Entertainment on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content. The Content Production segment produces and distributes feature films and digital content. In addition, it offers strategic marketing and publicity services to individuals and corporates in the entertainment, hospitality, and music industries. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

