DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock Position Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 12,866 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 313,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after buying an additional 11,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC stock opened at $29.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.11.

A number of analysts recently commented on DXC shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

