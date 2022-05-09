Endeavour Silver (EXK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Endeavour Silver to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EXK opened at $3.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $646.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.40. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,468 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,760 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 18,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. 23.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

