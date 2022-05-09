Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Regional Management Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Regional Management in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regional Management’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.48 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.76. Regional Management had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 32.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

RM opened at $46.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.89. The company has a current ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 27.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.33. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $41.65 and a twelve month high of $67.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 33,783 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $127,628.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.81%.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

