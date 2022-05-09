Equities Analysts Set Expectations for B2Gold Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) – National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for B2Gold in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$663.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$657.84 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BTO. TD Securities decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares upped their target price on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cormark upped their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.64.

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$5.56 on Monday. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.21 and a 1-year high of C$6.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

In related news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 196,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.79, for a total value of C$1,138,302.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,632,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,032,765.58. Also, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$603,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,243,669.41. Insiders have sold a total of 493,660 shares of company stock worth $2,865,624 over the last quarter.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

