Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET) Insider Buys £1,900 in Stock

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET – Get Rating) insider Yosi Albagli acquired 10,000 shares of Ethernity Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £1,900 ($2,373.52).

Shares of LON:ENET opened at GBX 18.75 ($0.23) on Monday. Ethernity Networks Ltd. has a 52-week low of GBX 16.40 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 63 ($0.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.14 million and a PE ratio of -1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 23.50.

Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets in Asia, Europe, Israel, and the United States. The company develops and delivers data processing technology and solutions for carrier Ethernet switching, including broadband access, mobile backhaul, carrier Ethernet demarcation, and data centers.

