Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET) Insider Buys £1,900 in Stock

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET – Get Rating) insider Yosi Albagli acquired 10,000 shares of Ethernity Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £1,900 ($2,373.52).
Shares of LON:ENET opened at GBX 18.75 ($0.23) on Monday. Ethernity Networks Ltd. has a 52-week low of GBX 16.40 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 63 ($0.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.14 million and a PE ratio of -1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 23.50.
About Ethernity Networks (Get Rating)
