Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) versus Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Head to Head Review

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) and Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Diamond Hill Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Federated Hermes pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Diamond Hill Investment Group pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Diamond Hill Investment Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Federated Hermes and Diamond Hill Investment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Hermes 1 0 1 0 2.00 Diamond Hill Investment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Federated Hermes currently has a consensus price target of $31.17, indicating a potential upside of 6.41%. Given Federated Hermes’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Federated Hermes is more favorable than Diamond Hill Investment Group.

Profitability

This table compares Federated Hermes and Diamond Hill Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Hermes 19.60% 23.09% 13.06% Diamond Hill Investment Group 37.55% 32.76% 22.90%

Risk and Volatility

Federated Hermes has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Hill Investment Group has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Federated Hermes and Diamond Hill Investment Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Hermes $1.30 billion 2.07 $270.29 million $2.61 11.22 Diamond Hill Investment Group $182.19 million 3.01 $74.20 million $21.85 7.91

Federated Hermes has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Hill Investment Group. Diamond Hill Investment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federated Hermes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Federated Hermes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Federated Hermes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Federated Hermes beats Diamond Hill Investment Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federated Hermes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Hermes, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc., provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.