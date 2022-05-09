Financial Comparison: Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) and Cian (NYSE:CIAN)

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) and Cian (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mullen Automotive and Cian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $65.71 million 0.64 -$36.46 million ($0.66) -1.82 Cian $81.20 million 2.89 -$38.50 million N/A N/A

Mullen Automotive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cian.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mullen Automotive and Cian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Cian 0 3 3 0 2.50

Cian has a consensus target price of $19.24, indicating a potential upside of 465.88%. Given Cian’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cian is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Cian shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mullen Automotive and Cian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive N/A N/A -121.25% Cian N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cian beats Mullen Automotive on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mullen Automotive (Get Rating)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

About Cian (Get Rating)

Cian PLC operates an online real estate classifieds platform in Russia. Its real estate platform connects millions of users, the real estate buyers, and renters to millions of real estate listings of various types, such as residential and commercial, primary and secondary, and urban and suburban for sale and rent. The company was formerly known as Solaredge Holdings Limited. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Larnaca, Cyprus.

