First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) PT Lowered to C$21.00 at BMO Capital Markets

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FCXXF. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCXXF opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

