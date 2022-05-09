First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) PT Lowered to C$21.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FCXXF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of FCXXF opened at $12.09 on Thursday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.22.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

