First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 95,529 Shares of Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 102.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,529 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of Ryan Specialty Group worth $7,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $8,468,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at $2,967,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at $8,757,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at $24,776,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at $3,155,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

NYSE RYAN opened at $37.41 on Monday. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $42.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 75.61%. The company had revenue of $378.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

