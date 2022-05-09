First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 101.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Cable One worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 38.0% in the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 5,503.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 40,451 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $4,520,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CABO. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cable One in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,851.86.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,127.19 on Monday. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,084.53 and a 52-week high of $2,136.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,411.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1,578.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.03 by $14.82. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.19 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Profile (Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.