First Trust Advisors LP Buys 110,165 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,165 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Brixmor Property Group worth $7,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,650. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX opened at $24.19 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.96%.

BRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

