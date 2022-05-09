First Trust Advisors LP Buys 15,456 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,616 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Old National Bancorp worth $7,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,531,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,087,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,322 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,574,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,685,000 after acquiring an additional 634,735 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,323,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,283,000 after acquiring an additional 612,087 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 846,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,354,000 after acquiring an additional 445,009 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $99,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,117.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brendon B. Falconer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,720 shares of company stock valued at $377,713. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

ONB opened at $15.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.80. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.37.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.50 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.