First Trust Advisors LP Buys 45,963 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 293.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,963 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of Inter Parfums worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

IPAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $80.41 on Monday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $108.35. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.31.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

In other news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $197,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

