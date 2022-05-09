First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 716.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,330 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Helios Technologies worth $7,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

HLIO opened at $68.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $114.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

