First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.89 Million Stock Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,315 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.24% of TPI Composites worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,372,000 after buying an additional 462,156 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,382,000 after buying an additional 421,098 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 403,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after buying an additional 282,904 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,323,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 714.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 193,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after buying an additional 169,400 shares during the period.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $12.26 on Monday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.93. The company has a market cap of $456.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.19. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 89.02% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Roth Capital upgraded TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.62.

TPI Composites Profile (Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.