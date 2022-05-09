First Trust Advisors LP Has $7.16 Million Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,513 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Pegasystems worth $7,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Management raised its position in Pegasystems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Pegasystems by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 2.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Pegasystems by 6.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Pegasystems by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEGA. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $155.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.70.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $68.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $66.45 and a one year high of $143.66. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -95.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.76. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -16.67%.

Pegasystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.