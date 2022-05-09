First Trust Advisors LP Has $7.89 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 168.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COKE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COKE stock opened at $483.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $282.90 and a twelve month high of $638.00. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $524.31.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.29. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 4.03%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

