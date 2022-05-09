First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,607 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,435,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,955,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after purchasing an additional 93,798 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 305,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,623,000 after purchasing an additional 228,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 1,809.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 283,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after purchasing an additional 268,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 83.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 108,086 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III acquired 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.32 per share, with a total value of $201,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Williams III acquired 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.37 per share, with a total value of $362,081.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,025 shares of company stock valued at $580,835. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $43.88 on Monday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 23.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

