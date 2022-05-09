First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of Silvergate Capital worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 1,148.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on SI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.83.

NYSE SI opened at $111.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.59. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $80.78 and a twelve month high of $239.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 45.57%. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.