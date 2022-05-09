Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Major Shareholder Acquires $26,050.00 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $135,600.00.

FWONK opened at $61.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.74 and a beta of 1.23. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $71.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.77.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.07 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FWONK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,690,000 after acquiring an additional 151,376 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 713,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,858,000 after acquiring an additional 128,870 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 23,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

