Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) PT Lowered to $6.00

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $505.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin Street Properties ( NYSEAMERICAN:FSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $284,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Hoxsie acquired 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,704.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

