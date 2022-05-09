Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THRM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Gentherm by 230.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 707,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,223,000 after acquiring an additional 493,232 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 5,600.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,701,000 after acquiring an additional 448,851 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,711,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Gentherm by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 464,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,339,000 after acquiring an additional 88,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gentherm by 55.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after acquiring an additional 81,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentherm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $67.27 on Monday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

