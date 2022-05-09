Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Gentherm in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gentherm’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on THRM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $67.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.96.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Gentherm had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3,314.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 47.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 29.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 22.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

