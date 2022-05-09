Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Stake Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000.

COPX opened at $37.98 on Monday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.82.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

