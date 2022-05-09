Globus Maritime (GLBS) and The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) is one of 57 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Globus Maritime to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

This table compares Globus Maritime and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Maritime $43.38 million $14.95 million 2.98 Globus Maritime Competitors $626.42 million $170.26 million -2.61

Globus Maritime’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Globus Maritime. Globus Maritime is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Globus Maritime and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Maritime 0 0 1 0 3.00 Globus Maritime Competitors 490 1655 1767 86 2.36

Globus Maritime currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 152.10%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 21.57%. Given Globus Maritime’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Globus Maritime is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Maritime and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Maritime 34.46% 12.02% 9.17% Globus Maritime Competitors 10.35% 27.93% 5.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Globus Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Globus Maritime shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Globus Maritime has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Maritime’s competitors have a beta of -4.11, meaning that their average stock price is 511% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Globus Maritime beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Globus Maritime Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of June 15, 2021, the company owned and operated seven vessels with a total carrying capacity of 463,765 deadweight tonnage. It charters its vessels to operators, trading houses, shipping companies and producers, and government-owned entities. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Athens, Greece. Globus Maritime Limited operates as a subsidiary of Firment Trading Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.