Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 9,243 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,593 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,243 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.4% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $100,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 198,595 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,791,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $274.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.63. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

