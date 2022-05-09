Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Stock Position Decreased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.22% of Gravity worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gravity by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gravity by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Gravity by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 3rd quarter worth $1,049,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 3rd quarter worth $2,808,000.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gravity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

GRVY opened at $46.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of -0.04. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 16.03%.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

