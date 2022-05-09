Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) – Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Great-West Lifeco in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on GWO. Veritas Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.64.

TSE:GWO opened at C$33.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a current ratio of 14.96 and a quick ratio of 12.57. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of C$33.37 and a 1-year high of C$41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$18.12 billion for the quarter.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.18, for a total value of C$2,501,507.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,795,292.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.24%.

About Great-West Lifeco (Get Rating)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.