Head to Head Analysis: Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) & Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM – Get Rating) and Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Proxim Wireless has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nokia Oyj has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A Nokia Oyj 7.01% 12.81% 5.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Nokia Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Proxim Wireless shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proxim Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Nokia Oyj 0 2 12 0 2.86

Nokia Oyj has a consensus price target of $6.95, indicating a potential upside of 40.05%. Given Nokia Oyj’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nokia Oyj is more favorable than Proxim Wireless.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nokia Oyj $26.27 billion 1.06 $1.92 billion $0.32 15.50

Nokia Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Proxim Wireless.

Summary

Nokia Oyj beats Proxim Wireless on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Proxim Wireless Company Profile

Proxim Wireless Corporation provides Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance, and backhaul applications. It offers wireless broadband and backhaul products, wireless LAN access products, and network controllers. The company's products have applications in transportation, video surveillance, mobility, Wi-Fi offload, backhaul, wireless broadband/ISP, government, carrier Wi-Fi, retail Wi-Fi, and enterprises WLAN. Its broadband wireless equipment is used by enterprises, service providers, carriers, government entities, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, municipalities and other organizations that need high-performance, secure, and scalable broadband wireless solutions. The company serves customers through online retailers, a network of distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers in North America, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. As of July 31, 2018, Proxim Wireless Corporation operates as a subsidiary of SRA Holdings, Inc.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, and cloud and virtualization services, as well as wi-fi portfolio, including mesh solutions and cloud-based controllers; IP routing solutions for IP aggregation, and edge and core applications for residential, business, mobile, and industrial services; a portfolio of optical networks comprising portfolio coherent optical transponders, optical transport network switchers, wavelength-division multiplexers, reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexer solutions, and optical line systems for metro access and aggregation, data center interconnect, regional, and long-haul/ultra-long-haul applications; and submarine networks. In addition, it offers business applications software, cloud and cognitive services, core networks software, and enterprise solutions. Further, the company provides hardware, software, and services, as well as licensing of intellectual property, including patents, technologies, and the Nokia brand. It serves communications service providers, webscales, hyperscalers, digital industries, and government. Nokia Oyj was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

