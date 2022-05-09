Head to Head Contrast: Cosmos (NASDAQ:COSM) vs. Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS)

Cosmos (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) and Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cosmos and Nu Skin Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosmos 0 0 0 0 N/A Nu Skin Enterprises 0 2 1 0 2.33

Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus target price of $61.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.26%. Given Nu Skin Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nu Skin Enterprises is more favorable than Cosmos.

Profitability

This table compares Cosmos and Nu Skin Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosmos N/A N/A N/A Nu Skin Enterprises 5.28% 22.05% 10.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cosmos and Nu Skin Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosmos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nu Skin Enterprises $2.70 billion 0.82 $147.27 million $2.70 16.47

Nu Skin Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.1% of Cosmos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nu Skin Enterprises beats Cosmos on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cosmos (Get Rating)

Cosmos Holdings Inc. operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) medications, health care, baby products, medical devices, and other products through its distribution channels and e-commerce market place. The company identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes products that enhance patients' lives and outcomes, as well as has distribution centers in Greece, and the United Kingdom; and warehousing facility. It serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Prime Estates and Developments, Inc. and changed its name to Cosmos Holdings Inc. in November 2013. Cosmos Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Nu Skin Enterprises (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products. The company also offers ageLOC Youth nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management and body shaping systems, LifePak nutritional supplements, ageLOC Meta nutritional supplements, and Beauty Focus Collagen+ skin care supplements, as well as other weight management products. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of skin care products and nutritional supplements. Further, the company operates retail stores and service centers in Mainland China. It sells its products under the Nu Skin, Pharmanex, and ageLOC brands. The company promotes and sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and Website. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

