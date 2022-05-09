Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 207.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

HLIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $68.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $114.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.00.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.15%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.