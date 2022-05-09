Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Insider Purchases £5,226 in Stock

Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI – Get Rating) insider Stephanie Eastment acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,742 ($21.76) per share, for a total transaction of £5,226 ($6,528.42).

HRI opened at GBX 1,740 ($21.74) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04. Herald Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,634 ($20.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,670 ($33.35). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,831.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,128.62.

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

