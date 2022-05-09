Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) vs. Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Head to Head Survey

Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Rating) and Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hong Kong Technology Venture and Telefónica’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hong Kong Technology Venture $263.47 million 2.81 $1.90 million N/A N/A Telefónica $46.47 billion 0.61 $9.63 billion $1.72 2.87

Telefónica has higher revenue and earnings than Hong Kong Technology Venture.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of Telefónica shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Telefónica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hong Kong Technology Venture and Telefónica, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hong Kong Technology Venture 0 0 0 0 N/A Telefónica 1 5 0 0 1.83

Telefónica has a consensus target price of $4.30, indicating a potential downside of 12.78%. Given Telefónica’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Telefónica is more favorable than Hong Kong Technology Venture.

Dividends

Hong Kong Technology Venture pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Telefónica pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Telefónica pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Hong Kong Technology Venture and Telefónica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hong Kong Technology Venture N/A N/A N/A Telefónica 21.20% 9.02% 2.34%

Volatility and Risk

Hong Kong Technology Venture has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefónica has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telefónica beats Hong Kong Technology Venture on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ecommerce and technology businesses in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the online shopping mall operation, multimedia production, and other related services; and research and development, and provision of technology solutions, such as an integrated eCommerce solution as a service to supermarkets or retailers. It also invests in properties; offers software design, multimedia production and distribution, logistic and delivery, digital marketing, automated retail store, and retail technology solution services. The company was formerly known as Hong Kong Television Network Limited and changed its name to Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited in July 2021. Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited was founded in 1992 and is headquartered In Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong.

Telefónica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telefónica, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary value-added services; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services, as well as leases and sells handset equipment. The company also provides Internet and broadband multimedia services comprising Internet service provider, portal and network, retail and wholesale broadband access, narrowband switched access, high-speed Internet through fibre to the home, and voice over Internet protocol services. In addition, it offers leased line, virtual private network, fibre optics, web hosting and application, outsourcing and consultancy, desktop, and system integration and professional services. Further, the company offers wholesale services for telecommunication operators, including domestic interconnection and international wholesale services; leased lines for other operators; and local loop leasing services, as well as bit stream services, wholesale line rental accesses, and leased ducts for other operators' fiber deployment. Additionally, it provides video/TV services; smart connectivity and services, and consumer IoT products; financial and other payment, security, cloud computing, advertising, big data, and digital telco experience services; virtual assistants; digital home platforms; and Movistar Home devices. It also offers online telemedicine, home insurance, music streaming, and consumer loan services. The company was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

