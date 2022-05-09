H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 50,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $25.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

