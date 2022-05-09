HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,799 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 482.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 515 ($6.43) to GBX 525 ($6.56) in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 590 ($7.37) in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 510 ($6.37) to GBX 540 ($6.75) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.00.

NYSE HSBC opened at $31.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.59. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $38.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

