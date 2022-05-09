HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $667.08.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $356.38 on Monday. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $325.97 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $442.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $572.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of -260.13 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,842,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total value of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares in the company, valued at $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,723,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

