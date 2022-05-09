HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Lowered to $575.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of HubSpot from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $667.08.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $356.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $442.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $572.84. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $325.97 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HubSpot will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,594 shares of company stock worth $5,011,758 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,137,743,000 after purchasing an additional 985,452 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $261,886,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,440,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,956,000 after acquiring an additional 223,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 378.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,495,000 after acquiring an additional 120,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

