Ingevity Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:NGVT)

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ingevity in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ingevity’s FY2022 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.58 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.95%. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Shares of NGVT opened at $67.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day moving average of $69.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Ingevity by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Ingevity by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ingevity by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Ingevity by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ingevity by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

