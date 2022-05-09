Insider Buying: Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Director Purchases $14,359.50 in Stock

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) Director Gary C. Dake acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.91 per share, with a total value of $14,359.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,369.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Arrow Financial stock opened at $31.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 33.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.47%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrow Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Arrow Financial by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Arrow Financial by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Arrow Financial by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

