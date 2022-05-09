Insider Buying: Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CFO Buys $42,100.00 in Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) CFO Carla A. Leibold purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,450.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $43.12 on Monday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.01.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.