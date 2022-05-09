Insider Buying: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Acquires $26,050.00 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,875. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $135,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $40.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $39.83 and a 52 week high of $56.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 3.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5,208.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 28.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

