Insider Selling: Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Insider Sells 81,738.72 in Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,284 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.08, for a total transaction of 81,738.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately 551,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EDR stock opened at 19.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of 18.59 and a one year high of 35.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 27.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 29.06.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.17. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of 1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 52.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 35.07.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

