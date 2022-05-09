International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating) – Taglich Brothers reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of International Land Alliance in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for International Land Alliance’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Land Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of International Land Alliance stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58. International Land Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California Northern region of Mexico. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building lots; securing financing for the purchase of the lots; improving the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

