Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) will announce $143.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $107.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $193.90 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $126.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $635.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $580.14 million to $728.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $658.66 million, with estimates ranging from $612.62 million to $721.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.22. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.78.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $272,087.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,525 shares of company stock worth $302,085. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $36.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.49 and a beta of 0.78. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $44.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

