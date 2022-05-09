Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Holdings Lowered by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,067 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,850,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 675,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after buying an additional 166,927 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 255.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 169,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 122,120 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 201,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 101,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,999,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IONS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.78.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $36.30 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $272,087.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,525 shares of company stock valued at $302,085 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

