IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.50 Billion

Equities research analysts expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.51 billion. IQVIA reported sales of $3.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year sales of $14.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.53 billion to $14.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.74 billion to $16.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $213.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $204.50 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.54.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

