Iris Energy Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on May 16th (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy’s (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 16th. Iris Energy had issued 8,269,231 shares in its public offering on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $231,538,468 based on an initial share price of $28.00. After the expiration of Iris Energy’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IREN. Compass Point raised their price objective on Iris Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Iris Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iris Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.
IREN opened at $9.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $28.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $10,309,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $7,194,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $4,456,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the first quarter valued at $3,665,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $3,602,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Iris Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
